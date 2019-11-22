Jackson Hospital’s Shopping Spree for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

by Samantha Williams

It’s that time of year … Our Magical Christmas Toy Vault is now open once again.

We here at Alabama News Network are partnering with the Salvation Army for our 6th annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive. The Salvation Army is looking to serve more than 1000 kids in the River Region this Christmas, but they definitely need your help to make it all happen.

All you have to do is buy a toy for a child age infant to 12 years old… then drop it off at one of our sponsor locations: Capitol Hyundai on Eastern Boulevard, Vance Law Firm on Atlanta Highway, Eastdale Mall at the customer service desk, Jackson Hospital in the cafeteria or coffee shop or at Alabama News Network on Harrison Road.

We went on a shopping spree with Jackson Hospital Friday to help fill up our toy vault:

“Being able to give back and to make sure that all the kids in our community are taken care of on Christmas morning is really important and really fun,” Jessica Barefoot with Jackson Hospital said. “We want them to know that there’s someone out there who cares. You don’t have to always know the person’s name or see the hand that’s giving. I always tell people make sure that when your giving you’re not taking a selfie at the same time cause giving comes from the heart. As long as you’re touching the heart of someone else, that goes a long way. People don’t have to see what you give as long as they feel what you give…that’s what lasts a lifetime.”

The toys will go to the Salvation Army of Montgomery for distribution just in time for Christmas. We also want to mention the Walmart Supercenter on Chantilly Parkway, which is the official shopping headquarters, and Motivated Movers, which will help us collect the toys and get them to the Salvation Army.