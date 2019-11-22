Jury to Decide If Aaron Smith Committed Murder, Manslaughter, or Not Guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

The jury has heard the testimonies and closing statements.

On day 5 of the Aaron Cody Smith murder trial, the jury will start deliberations and decide Smith’s fate. Before deliberations, Judge McLaughlin charged the jury stating, the jury must carefully consider entire evidence in the case and it must be beyond a reasonable doubt of his guilt.

While charging the jury, Judge McLaughlin included a lesser charge of manslaughter, which means a person causes death of another person without malice or intent to kill (defendant must have been provoked).

It will be up to the jury to decide if Aaron Cody Smith committed murder, manslaughter, or not guilty.