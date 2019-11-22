LACEUP(11/22/19)
2019 AHSAA State Football Playoffs
Semifinal Pairings, Friday, Nov. 29
CLASS 1A
Lanett (12-0) at Sweet Water (11-1)
Mars Hill Bible (13-0) at Pickens County (11-2), Reform
CLASS 2A
Leroy (11-2) 35 at Reeltown (12-1)
Collinsville (12-1) at Fyffe (13-0)
CLASS 3A
T.R. Miller (9-4) at Mobile Christian (8-4)
Walter Wellborn (12-1) at Piedmont (12-1)
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (10-3) at UMS-Wright (12-0), Mobile
Anniston (9-4) at Jacksonville (11-2)
CLASS 5A
Pleasant Grove (12-1) at Briarwood Christian (12-1)
Central-Clay County (11-2) at Mortimer Jordan (11-2), Kimberly
CLASS 6A
Opelika (11-1) at Spanish Fort (8-4)
Pinson Valley (10-2) at Oxford (12-1)
SUPER 7 PAIRINGS
Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn University
Wednesday, Dec. 4
CLASS 7A
Thompson (11-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (12-1), 7 p.m.
Unified Game
Baldwin County vs. Vestavia Hills, 3:30 p.m.