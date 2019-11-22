LACEUP(11/22/19)

by Darrell Puckett

2019 AHSAA State Football Playoffs

Semifinal Pairings, Friday, Nov. 29

CLASS 1A

Lanett (12-0) at Sweet Water (11-1)

Mars Hill Bible (13-0) at Pickens County (11-2), Reform



CLASS 2A

Leroy (11-2) 35 at Reeltown (12-1)

Collinsville (12-1) at Fyffe (13-0)

CLASS 3A

T.R. Miller (9-4) at Mobile Christian (8-4)

Walter Wellborn (12-1) at Piedmont (12-1)



CLASS 4A

Andalusia (10-3) at UMS-Wright (12-0), Mobile

Anniston (9-4) at Jacksonville (11-2)

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove (12-1) at Briarwood Christian (12-1)

Central-Clay County (11-2) at Mortimer Jordan (11-2), Kimberly



CLASS 6A

Opelika (11-1) at Spanish Fort (8-4)

Pinson Valley (10-2) at Oxford (12-1)

SUPER 7 PAIRINGS

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn University

Wednesday, Dec. 4

CLASS 7A

Thompson (11-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (12-1), 7 p.m.

Unified Game

Baldwin County vs. Vestavia Hills, 3:30 p.m.