Lowndes Co. Man Charged with Internet Sex Crimes Involving Children

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Lowndes County man is facing multiple counts of internet sex crimes involving underage children.

District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer said 25 year old Brent Jenks of Hope Hull is charged with three counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer — and eight counts of Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Tesmer says Jenks solicited sexually explicit photos and videos from underage girls — and sent sexually explicit materials to underage girls and boys.

Jenks is being held in the Lowndes County Jail with a $370,000 dollar bond.

Authorities say the investigation remains on going — and more charges are expected.