Mayor Steven Reed Releases Statement on Officer Smith Conviction

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has released a statement following the conviction of Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Cody Smith for the 2016 shooting death of Greg Gunn.

Reed says, “This is a tragedy that we must not forget, we must learn from it, and move forward together to do everything in our power to make sure something like this never happens again.

I’ve been focused on dramatically improving communication and the overall relationship between our police and the community for a long time.

We all know one officer’s tragic mistakes don’t reflect upon all of the well-trained, committed and effective police officers we have who are protecting and serving.

That said, we will look at if better training of our officers is needed. Better training could prevent a tragedy and prevent crime in general.

One family’s wounds will never be fully healed.

From the rest of us, reflection and action can help Montgomery heal and move forward.”

Smith, a white police officer, shot Gunn, 58, who was black, on February 25, 2016. Smith was 23 years old at the time.

Smith was on trial for murder. But the judge gave the jury the option of convicting Smith of manslaughter instead, which is what jurors did after about 90 minutes of deliberations. The trial was moved to Dale County from Montgomery County.