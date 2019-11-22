Rain on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The forecast remains the same as an approaching cold front will bring clouds and rain back to Alabama heading into the weekend. For today, expect a mainly cloudy day, with rain pushing into the state from the north and west as we ahead into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Rain becomes widespread tonight and through the day Saturday as the front pushes through the state. or Saturday, expect a cloudy day with periods of rain, and perhaps some rumbles of thunder, but with little to no instability, severe weather will not be an issue. Rain amounts around one inch will be likely. Temperatures will hold in the upper 60s most of the day Saturday. The rain will end from northwest to southeast across the state as we head through the afternoon hours, with a clearing sky Saturday night. Sunday will be a mainly sunny day and cooler with highs likely in the lower 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tonight, most of South/Central Alabama should be dry until after the games, but for games across North/Central Alabama, periods of rain are likely with temperatures in the 60s for area.

Tomorrow, Alabama hosts Western Carolina (11:00a CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium; there is a chance the wet weather will be over in time for kickoff, but some light rain or drizzle could linger into the first quarter. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Auburn will host Samford Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11:00a CT kickoff)… periods of rain are likely with temperatures in the mid 60s.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: A cold start to Monday with 30s expected, but the dry and sunny weather looks to continue Monday with highs in the lower to mid 60s. On Tuesday, clouds begin to increase ahead of our next storm system and we should see rain and storms return to Alabama Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It doesn’t look like severe weather will be an issue with the track of the low well north and little to no surface instability in place across the state so at this point we are not expecting any severe weather issues, and rain amounts should be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range. Wednesday looks to remain cloudy and mild with highs in the near 70°. Beyond Wednesday, the weather for the rest of the holiday weekend remains uncertain due to model inconsistencies, so for now, we are going to mention a mix of sun and clouds for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, with the chance for a shower. Temperatures will be mild with highs around 70°. Of course, this is a week away and the forecast could and will likely change.

IN THE TROPICS: At 500 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Sebastien was located near latitude 24.8 North, longitude 57.0 West. Sebastien is moving toward the east-northeast near 15 mph. An east-northeast to northeast motion is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected, and Sebastien is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone this weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches). Remember, hurricane season ends on November 30th.

Have a fearless Friday!

Ryan