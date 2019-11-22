Rain & Storms Saturday

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary slides through the state over the weekend. Rain and storms are likely ahead and along the frontal system. Rainfall potential continues to hover around one inch or less. Storms will be embedded along the line and some could be strong. The rainy conditions depart and much cooler air moves in early Saturday evening. The skies clear out early Sunday and this provides us a nice Sunday afternoon. Temps will top out in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Next week starts out mostly sunny and mild but rain does return by Tuesday. Temps climb back into the low to mid 70s for highs through Wednesday. A frontal boundary will be hovering nearby throughout the latter half of the week. This will help keep the chance for rain around here Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. We still expect fairly mild temps with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.