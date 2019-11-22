Vigil for Alexis Moss, ASU Student Killed in Crossfire

by Samantha Williams

Family members and friends of ASU student Alexis Moss are working to keep her memory alive. She was shot and killed outside of an off-campus party earlier this year.

A rally was held Friday morning in front of the house on spruce street…where Moss was killed.

A judge dropped charges against 23-year-old William Slater last week, ruling that the evidence was questionable and not sufficient enough to convict Slater of murder. However, family members said there are a lot of unanswered questions, and everyone involved should be held accountable.

“Somebody knows something. It was too many people that were here, and maybe they investigated it wrong or something…” Defredrick Cole, a family friend said. “Then, you arrest the guy and take the charges off of him. If he was out here firing, we don’t want anybody innocent to go to jail or anything like that, but if you are responsible, you need to take accountability for that”

Family members say they will not rest until justice is served.