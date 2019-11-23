Breaking: Lowndes County Sheriff Shot and Killed

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has confirmed to Alabama News Network that Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was shot and killed this evening.

SBI is on scene investigating the shooting. Details are limited. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Governor Kay Ivey released this statement on sheriff’s death:

I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe.

He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.”
