Breaking: Lowndes County Sheriff Shot and Killed

by Mandy McQueen

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has confirmed to Alabama News Network that Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was shot and killed this evening.

SBI is on scene investigating the shooting. Details are limited. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Governor Kay Ivey released this statement on sheriff’s death:

“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe.