Huntingdon wins first NCAA Division III playoff game since 2015

by Darrell Puckett

ROME, Ga. — For the first time since 2015, Huntingdon College led by head coach Mike Turk has won an NCAA III playoff game with their 27-24 victory against Berry College. Michael Lambert led the way through the air connecting on 12-of-25 pass attempts for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Garrett Headley scored two touchdowns including what proved to be the game winning 56-yard touchdown with 3:31 remaining in the game.

Huntingdon will now play Mary Hardin-Baylor next Saturday at a time to be announced.