Shoppes At Eastchase Kicks Off Holiday Season

by Justin Walker

Thousands of people filled the main street at the Shoppes at Eastchase Saturday night, enjoying the sights and sound of the “All Is Bright” Christmas celebration.

“I just wanted to come out here tonight just to see the tree lighting, and my cousin right here- he just wanted to have fun and see Santa Claus,” Aaliyah Moore said.

“We enjoy the music and the lights and then see Santa Claus arriving on stage,” Renee Gilliland said.

The event kicked off with the fifth annual Christmas parade, which featured high school bands, law enforcement, and other organizations.

“My favorite part is seeing my grand baby in the parade,” Gilliland said.

“My favorite part is basically everything about the parade. It’s fun,” Moore said.

Face painting and live music was on tap for the evening. Santa Claus was expected to make an appearance to light the Christmas tree.

For the Kingsley family, Saturday was their first time attending the parade.

“We always want to do family events, and this seemed like a great opportunity to get out and start the season,” Kara Kinglsey said.

“I love these kind of events. I grew up in a really small town in north Georgia in Elijay. It’s a really small community, a tight-knit community. You know everybody. This community is a little bit bigger, so these kind of events make you feel like you’re at home and that you’re apart of a community,” Andrew Kingsley said.

Between forty and fifty organizations participated in this years parade.