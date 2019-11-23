Sunshine And The Feel Of Fall Return Sunday

by Ben Lang

Despite the cloudy and wet start to the day, the rain cleared southeast Alabama around 2PM this afternoon. The back edge of the rain was along a cold front that swept through the state. Behind the front, sunshine returned for many Saturday afternoon. The upper level low associated with today’s weather system is still just to our north, and cloud-cover is still wrapping around the backside of it. We may see clouds overhead much of this evening, but they should gradually clear overnight. Temperatures will be much cooler tonight with cold air spilling into the state behind the front. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Expect quite a bit of sunshine to greet us on Sunday morning, though we may not have a completely clear sky.

Sunday looks like a mostly sunny though cooler day. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday night turns colder with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The week of thanksgiving begins on a mild and mostly sunny note with highs in the mid 60s Monday afternoon. Monday night stays milder with lows in the mid 40s.

Another weather system takes aim at central and south Alabama late Tuesday in Wednesday. The chance for rain looks from this system looks more significant today than it did yesterday. Looks like the bulk of the showers and storms will be Wednesday. However, it may be a similar scenario to today where most of the rain is during the morning and makes an afternoon exit. Time will tell, and that’s subject to change between now and Wednesday. However, both the GFS and Euro look now show a mainly dry Thanksgiving day. Temperatures could also be fairly mild despite that system clean-sweeping the area. At this time, looks like we’ll see highs in the 60s with a partly cloudy sky on the Holiday, but it’s too early to totally rule out rain. Black Friday looks dry and mild with highs in the 60s.

Another system heads our way next weekend, and that means a chance for rain next Saturday and Sunday. The Iron Bowl kicks off in Auburn at 2:30PM (televised on CBS!) and rain could be a factor during the game. That weather system could sweep through the area on Sunday, producing another cool-down across our area.