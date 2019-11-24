Auburn University Looks off Campus to Ease Housing Crunch

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – An Auburn University executive says private, off-campus apartments could be a solution to help ease a campus housing crunch.

Bobby Woodard, senior vice president for student affairs, made the comments at a recent work session of Auburn University’s board of trustees.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Woodard’s office has reached out to local apartment operators about leasing buildings, with the option to buy at some point. He told trustees that apartment owners in the city expressed interest in the idea.

Woodard said that any such partnerships with private housing entities would be subject to strict security screenings and public health considerations.

___

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)