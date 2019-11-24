Mostly Sunny And Mild Monday, But More Rain Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and cool Sunday after the lingering clouds cleared this morning. Temperatures only rose into the upper 50s and lows 60s, and felt cooler thanks to a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph. With a clear sky overhead tonight and winds becoming light, temperatures fall quickly. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s at 7PM, but already falling into the low 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s.

The week of thanksgiving begins on a mild and mostly sunny note with highs in the mid 60s Monday afternoon. Monday night stays milder with lows in the mid 40s. These lows may occur near or shortly after midnight, because clouds increase a bit Tuesday night. We may see temperatures closer to 50° around sunrise Tuesday morning. Clouds continue to increase Tuesday, and a strengthening southeast winds results in low 70s for afternoon highs.

Another weather system takes aim at central and south Alabama late Tuesday through Wednesday. Model guidance is shifting the chance for rain away from Tuesday and more into the Wednesday morning time-frame. In fact, we could see a similar scenario to Saturday, where most of the rain is during the morning and clears by the afternoon. Time will tell, and that’s subject to change between now and Wednesday. However, both the GFS and Euro look still show a dry and mild Thanksgiving day. At this time, looks like highs reach the 60s with a partly cloudy sky on the Holiday. Black Friday also looks dry and mild with highs in the 60s.

Another system heads our way next weekend, and that means another chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday. The Iron Bowl kicks off in Auburn at 2:30PM (televised on CBS!) and rain could be a factor during the game. However, the GFS and the Euro are actually in good agreement on the rain mainly impacting our area Saturday night. However, since its still so far out, timing of this system could easily change between now and next weekend. That system sweeps through the area Sunday, likely producing a significant cool-down. Next Sunday night’s lows likely fall into the 30s. Despite the return of sunshine next Monday, highs may only reach the 40s and 50s. Lows could fall below freezing next Monday night.