Prayer Time Held For “Big John” Williams in Hayneville

by Mandy McQueen

A prayer time will be held for the friends and family of “Big John” Williams Sunday afternoon.

The prayer time will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Hayneville’s Town Square.

Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, was fatally shot Saturday night at the QV gas station in Hayneville.

Everyone is encouraged to wear blue in honor of Williams.

Williams grew up in Lowndes County and graduated from Calhoun High School in 1976. He joined the sheriff’s department in 1987 after working for the Hayneville Police Department from 1984 to 1987.