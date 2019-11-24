Prayer Time Held For “Big John” Williams in Hayneville
A prayer time will be held for the friends and family of “Big John” Williams Sunday afternoon.
The prayer time will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Hayneville’s Town Square.
Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, was fatally shot Saturday night at the QV gas station in Hayneville.
Everyone is encouraged to wear blue in honor of Williams.
Williams grew up in Lowndes County and graduated from Calhoun High School in 1976. He joined the sheriff’s department in 1987 after working for the Hayneville Police Department from 1984 to 1987.
“Sheriff Williams always wanted to make a difference in his community and felt there was no better way to help his community than to protect and serve them in law enforcement,” a biography on the sheriff’s office website stated.
From 1987 to 1990 Sheriff Williams served his community as a deputy. In 1990, he was appointed by Sheriff John Hulett to Chief Deputy and served in this capacity until leaving the department in 2009.
In 2010 he ran for Sheriff of Lowndes County and was elected by a majority of votes by the people he had been serving his entire life.