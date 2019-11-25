Body Found in Marengo County Confirmed as Missing Florida Girl

by Glenn Halbrooks

The body recovered in Marengo County has now been positively identified as that of a five-year-old Florida girl who went missing earlier this month.

Brianna Williams reported her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, missing from their Jacksonville, Florida, home on Nov. 6., but the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story, investigators said.

Brianna Williams is a petty officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Police found human remains Nov. 12 near Brianna Williams’ hometown in Demopolis. Soon after, Williams was hospitalized for more than a week after trying to kill herself with an apparent overdose, officials said.

She was charged with child neglect and providing false information to police and booked into jail immediately after being discharged from the hospital. She’s being held on a $1.1 million bond.

She has not been charged with her daughter’s death.

Arrest documents show a neighbor often saw Taylor Williams alone at their apartment complex. Records show she last attended day care on April 29.

Authorities weren’t immediately saying how the girl died.

An Amber Alert for Taylor Williams was canceled following confirmation of her death, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief T.K. Waters said at a news conference.

“We remain committed to working to bring justice for her,” Waters said. He wouldn’t say how authorities were led to finding the remains.

Brianna Williams faces arraignment on December 4.

