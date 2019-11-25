Bond Denied for Suspect in Lowndes County Sheriff’s Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

William Johnson, 18, was denied bond at his first court appearance.

Police say Johnson shot and killed Lowndes Co. Sheriff “Big” John Williams, Saturday night, & turned himself in after a 3-hour manhunt. The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the QV convenience store at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 97 in Hayneville in Lowndes County.

Witnesses say Sheriff Williams was telling Johnson to turn down his radio when he was fatally shot.

Johnson is the son of a deputy in Montgomery County.

Williams is the fifth Alabama law enforcement officer killed this year in the line of duty. He leaves behind a wife and children, who were on the scene.

Johnson is being held in the Elmore County jail.