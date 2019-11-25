BREAKING: Remains Found in Macon County; Possibly of Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

BREAKING: Alabama News Network has confirmed that human remains have been found in Macon County. Those remains could possibly be those of Aniah Blanchard.

The remains were found off Exit 22 of Interstate 85, near Shorter, off Macon County Road 2.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia, that “I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard.”

Blanchard, 19, was last seen on video at the Chevron gas station along South College Street in Auburn on October 23. She could be seen in store surveillance video. The next day, she was reported missing.

On October 25, Blanchard’s SUV was recovered at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery. Investigators later said evidence in the SUV showed that she could have been the victim of foul play.

Earlier this month, Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery was taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida, and charged with kidnapping Blanchard.

Last Friday, a second suspect, Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher, was charged with kidnapping. Court documents show that Fisher may have helped Yazeed by providing transportation and the disposal of evidence.

