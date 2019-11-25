Mild Monday; Rain and Storms on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY: It is a cold start to what will be a fantastic fall day across Alabama. The sky will be mainly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-60s. The sky remain mostly clear through the overnight hours with lows falling back into the lower to mid 40s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s, but clouds will be increasing due to a low off to our northwest over southwestern Kansas, which will be pushing a cold front towards Alabama tomorrow night. Showers and storms will form out ahead of it and we could see some lighter scattered activity move in during the late evening hours tomorrow, but the better, more organized rain and storms will come overnight and into Wednesday morning. While there may be a few storms, the better dynamics will be well to the north of Alabama, so at this time organized severe weather is not expected in Alabama with this system. The rain and storms should exit the state fairly quickly Wednesday, and by the afternoon, we should improving weather and a clearing sky as everyone will be traveling to grandma’s house (or any place else). Highs should be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Great looking weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday as the forecast remains dry both days. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with lows both Thanksgiving and Black Friday mornings will be in the 40s while highs in the mid 60s are expected on Turkey Day with lower 70s likely Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Rain chances look to increase as we head through the day Saturday with a cold front moving towards and pushing through the state during the late night and predawn hours Sunday, and we could have to deal with some stronger storms; but it is just way too early to tell if there will be any severe weather. Highs look to be in the mid-70s for Saturday and dropping into the mid 60s for Sunday.

IRON BOWL FORECAST: For the Iron Bowl at 2:30PM at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, the game should be dry with increasing clouds and very mild temperatures in the lower 70s, falling into the upper 60s by the 4th quarter. Heading home after the game, there could certainly be in some moving through Central Alabama, but once again, for now, the game should be dry.

IN THE TROPICS: Sebastien lost its tropical characteristics on Sunday night, so at this point, the Atlantic Basin is free from any tropical cyclones. The Atlantic Hurricane Season for 2019 comes to a close at the end of the day on November 30th.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan