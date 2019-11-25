More Rain On The Way

by Shane Butler

A fairly active weather pattern is ahead for this week and upcoming weekend. It’s nice and mild for your Tuesday but moisture will return Tuesday night and we should see rain work across the state. Rain and storms move eastward ahead and along a cold front early Wednesday morning. Right now, we don’t anticipate anything going severe but there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. Rainfall amounts will be fairly light with most spot well under .50″ The rain is out of here Wednesday evening and it’s looking mostly sunny but slightly cooler for Thanksgiving Day. Temps will manage mid to upper 60s for afternoon highs. Black Friday is looking even better with sunny and warmer temps. Afternoon highs will hover in the lower 70s. We head into the weekend with another storm system approaching the state. Saturday is looking partly sunny and warmer with temps topping out in the mid 70s. We see the rain/storms holding off until Saturday evening. Rain and storms continue into early Sunday. We will be monitoring this frontal system for strong to severe storms. It’s a bit early to make that call now but we will let you know. Looks like dry and colder weather returns for the first week of December.