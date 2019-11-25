Police: Second Suspect in Aniah Blanchard Case Disposed Evidence

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say a second man arrested in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard disposed of evidence in the case.

Police arrested Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, of Montgomery, on first-degree kidnapping charges in Blanchard’s disappearance. Police earlier charged 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.

In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing evidence and driving him.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris of Birmingham. Blanchard remains missing.

Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.

