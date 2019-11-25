Prayer Vigil Held in Memory of Sheriff “Big John” Williams

by Justin Walker

The community and law enforcement agencies came to the Hayneville Middle School gymnasium Monday night to remember slain Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams at a prayer vigil.

Pastors from around the area led prayers for the William’s family, the community, and law enforcement, as well as to pray for the President and the nation. There were also songs and a joining of hands.

Some people we spoke with were shedding tears as they remembered Williams as someone who they say was a friend to all.

“This community is in mourning. And we’re gonna miss him. He was funny. He was gregarious, but he was always “Big John,” and we loved him,” Cal Franklin said.

“It’s amazing to see people that come out and everyone that cared for him. But I hope it don’t stop just here. I hope people continue to show their love for his family, and you know, his kids. I hope it just don’t stop, but it’s an amazing feeling,” Crystal McCall said.

Williams’ funeral will be held Monday, December 2nd at Garrett Colliseum.

It is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris tells Alabama News Network that visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM prior to the funeral.