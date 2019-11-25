Update: Investigators on Scene in Macon County in Aniah Blanchard Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Members of several law enforcement agencies were still on the scene in Macon County tonight where human remains have been found. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has said there’s good reason to believe the remains are those of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard was last seen on video at the Chevron gas station along South College Street in Auburn on October 23. She could be seen in store surveillance video. The next day, she was reported missing.

On October 25, Blanchard’s SUV was recovered at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery. Investigators later said evidence in the SUV showed that she could have been the victim of foul play.

Three people have been charged in the case. Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on the case.