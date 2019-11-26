Demopolis Set to Host 48th Annual Christmas on the River

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Folks in Demopolis are gearing up to host their annual community Christmas party — in just over a week.

Christmas on the River is a fun-filled — holiday tradition in the city of Demopolis.

And community volunteers are hard at work — putting the finishing touches on the big day parade floats — for this year’s event.

“Its something that the whole community gets involved in,” said Michael Osmer.

“It impacts everybody, and the floats are really cool, and its nice to say that I helped work on that.

“I like painting and I like helping out with the community,” said Rashelle Irvin.

“I’ve painted most of the floats in there and I’ve also helped with some bows that’s going to be on the floats.”

Diane Brooker is the 2019 COTR Chairman.

“We have fifteen COTR Day Parade floats that we build as a part of the Chamber of Commerce. We have as of right now forty private entries,” said Brooker.

“We have six bands including the Jeff Davis Band from Montgomery that’s going to be here, UWA is bringing their band over,” she said.

Brooker said this year the nighttime nautical parade floats capped off by a fireworks show and a gala.

Christmas on the River features four days of holiday festivities — with a full slate of events on Saturday.

“It’s a big event,” said Irvin.

“It attracts a lot of people.”

Other Christmas on the River activities include — a tour of historical homes — the Fair on the Square — a 5-K run — and a Bar BQ Cook Off.

For a full schedule of events go to — visitdemopolisarea.com/christmas-on-the-river/