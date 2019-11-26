Man May Have Helped Blanchard Suspect Flee to Florida

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say a third man charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard is believed to have helped the initial suspect flee the area.

Police wrote in an arrest warrant that David Johnson, Jr. is believed to have driven Ibraheem Yazeed from Alabama to Florida, where Yazeed was caught and charged in Blanchard’s disappearance.

There are three people charged in the case.

Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Johnson is charged with hindering prosecution. He has been released on bond.

Police say another man, Antwon Fisher, helped Yazeed dispose of evidence. A judge Tuesday set a $50,000 bond for Fisher.

Blanchard was last seen on video at the Chevron gas station along South College Street in Auburn on October 23. She could be seen in store surveillance video. The next day, she was reported missing.

On October 25, Blanchard’s SUV was recovered at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery. Investigators later said evidence in the SUV showed that she could have been the victim of foul play.

Authorities say human remains found in a heavily wooded area of Macon County are believed to belong to Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)