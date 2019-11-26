Rain/Storms Overnight

by Shane Butler

Another frontal boundary is making its way into the deep south tonight. Rain and storms are likely ahead and along the boundary. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially across our western most counties. The main threats will be a brief tornado and winds gusting up to 60 mph. Rain/storms enter our western counties around 2am and then spread eastward through Wednesday morning. Rainfall potential continues to look light with most spots a .25″ or less. The second half of your Wednesday is looking a lot better with sunshine returning to the area. Winds will be up a bit out of the NW at 10-20 mph throughout the afternoon and continuing into the early evening hours. Thanksgiving Day is setting up to be nice and dry with temps in the mid to upper 60s for highs. Nice conditions remain for Black Friday as temps climb into the lower 70s under sunny skies. Another front heads our way over the weekend. Most of your Saturday is partly sunny and mild with mid 70s for highs. On the plains of Auburn, we expect mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s around the 2:30pm kickoff for the Iron Bowl. More storms move through the state Saturday night into Sunday. Some of these storms could be strong and possibly severe. We will be monitoring the progress of this system later this week.