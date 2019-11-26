Rain & Storms Return Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Today will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s, but clouds will be increasing due to a low off to our northwest, which will be pushing a cold front towards Alabama tonight. Showers and storms will form out ahead of it and we could see some lighter scattered activity move into the state during the late evening hours today, but the better, more organized rain and storms will come overnight and into Wednesday morning. While there may be a few storms mixed in at time, the better dynamics will be well to the north of Alabama, and with little surface instability, organized severe weather is not expected in Alabama with this system and rain amounts of around 1/2 inch are likely. The rain and storms should exit the state fairly quickly Wednesday, and by the afternoon, we should improving weather and a clearing sky as everyone will be traveling to grandma’s house (or any place else you may be traveling). We do start Wednesday off in the 70s, but temperatures will likely fall into the 50s by afternoon following the surface cold front.

TRAVEL TROUBLES: This same system that will bring rain to Alabama will bring lots of snow in a broad band from Denver to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan; winter storm watches and warnings are in effect in these areas, and these could certainly impact some of those busier travel hubs, so of course be sure to pack your patience.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Great looking weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday as the forecast remains dry both days. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with lows both Thanksgiving and Black Friday mornings will be in the down in the 40s, while highs in the mid 60s are expected on Turkey Day with lower 70s Friday.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: The next storm system will bring rain to Alabama over the weekend as rain and storms are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning with another front pushing into the state. Clouds will be increasing through the day Saturday and it will be very mild with highs in the mid 70s, a few showers will be possible during the afternoon hours, but a bulk of the rain/storm activity will arrive overnight. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are likely, and a few strong storms can’t be ruled out. For now, instability values look low for a major severe weather threat, but of course this could change in the coming days and the forecast could be adjusted as we get closer to the weekend. As the rain and storms push out of the area earlier Sunday, much colder and drier air returns to Alabama as highs Sunday should hold in the lower 60s most of the day.

IRON BOWL FORECAST: For that 2:30PM kickoff Saturday t Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, the game should be dry with increasing clouds and very mild temperatures in the lower 70s, falling into the upper 60s by the 4th quarter. Heading home after the game, there should rain and storms ongoing across portions of the state, but once again, for now, the game should be dry.

ROLLING INTO DECEMBER: For that first week of the final month of 2019, dry and much cooler weather is the story for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s, while lows well down into the 30s are expected. For midweek and beyond it looks like our next weather system will bring rain back late Wednesday and into Thursday, with perhaps another surge of much colder towards the end of next week.

IN THE TROPICS: At this point, the Atlantic Basin is free from any tropical cyclones. The Atlantic Hurricane Season for 2019 comes to an end this Saturday, November 30th.