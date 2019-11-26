Update: Investigators Remain in Macon County Where Aniah Blanchard’s Body May Have Been Found

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network remains on the scene in Macon County, where members of several law enforcement agencies are combing a large area where they found human remains yesterday. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says there’s good reason to believe the remains are those of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Additional law enforcement members are expected to arrive throughout the day today. Alabama News Network has been told that they are expecting to remain through at least tomorrow.

The scene is in the woods, near U.S. Highway 80 and Macon County Road 2 in the Shorter area.

Blanchard was last seen on video at the Chevron gas station along South College Street in Auburn on October 23. She could be seen in store surveillance video. The next day, she was reported missing.

On October 25, Blanchard’s SUV was recovered at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery. Investigators later said evidence in the SUV showed that she could have been the victim of foul play.

Three people have been charged in the case. Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on the case.