UPDATE: One of two escaped Alabama inmates captured in Florida after car chase with police

by Samantha Williams

1/5 (WEAR-TV/Hudson Miller)

2/5 (WEAR-TV/Hudson Miller)

3/5 (WEAR-TV/Hudson Miller)

4/5 Edward-Keith-mug

5/5 Gunter-Lee-mug









One of two Alabama inmates who escaped from Chilton County on Monday, stole his mother’s car. 26-year-old Joseph Keith Edwards led Florida police on a chase Tuesday before he was eventually captured, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO spokesperson said that the Edwards was arrested and headed to Escambia County Jail. The spokesperson also said that he dragged his mother from the car before stealing the vehicle. She suffered minor injuries from the incident.

The other escaped inmate, Landon Lee Gunter, is still on the run. He is presumed to be somewhere in south Alabama.