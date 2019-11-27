Auburn Men’s Basketball will compete in 2020 Orlando Invitational

by Adam Solomon

ORLANDO – The Auburn men’s basketball team is set to play in the 2020 Orlando Invitational, Nov. 26-29, 2020. The event will take place at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Fla.

The Tigers are joined in the eight-team field by Belmont, Boise State, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Saint Louis, Siena and Xavier.

It will be Auburn’s first appearance in the annual tournament. The Tigers are 5-2 all-time in Orlando, which includes a tournament championship at the 1985 Red Lobster Classic.

