“Big John” Williams’ Family Withdraws Lawsuit

The family of slain Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams has withdrawn a lawsuit against the county commission filed earlier on Wednesday.

The family’s attorney, Micheal Strickland, confirmed that the family did withdraw a lawsuit that sought compensation under the Alabama Workers Compensation Act. The suit asked for payment of all funeral expenses, damages and compensation, and the coverage for any court costs that may be incurred. The suit was filed electronically.

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama released a statement saying, “No workers’ compensation claim has been filed with the Association on behalf of Sheriff Williams. Nevertheless, he was clearly on duty within the scope of his job when this tragedy occurred. The Association will take care of Sheriff Williams’ workers’ compensation expenses to the fullest extent of the law, as it does in all situations such as this.”

ORIGINAL REPORT:

A death lawsuit is being filed in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams. Strickland & Kendall, LLC has announced it is representing Joann Williams, the sheriff’s wife, and his estate.

Attorney Michael Strickland tells Alabama News Network that this suit is being filed in order to seek death benefits for the family.

Williams was shot and killed outside the QV gas station in Hayneville Saturday night. William Chase Johnson, 18, is being held without bond in the sheriff’s death.

According to a statement from the law firm, A wrongful death lawsuit against several individuals involved in the shooting as well as against those who provided the murder weapon will be filed within a few days.

The law firm says that night, Williams was contacted on his cell phone by the owner of the gas station.

Witnesses say Sheriff Williams was telling Johnson to turn down his radio when he was fatally shot. Johnson is the son of a deputy in Montgomery County. He turned himself in after a three-hour manhunt.

The funeral for Sheriff Williams will be Monday at Garrett Coliseum. Thousands are expected. Visitation starts at 8 that morning, with the funeral beginning at 11. Alabama News Network will have Live coverage.