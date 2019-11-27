Lawsuits Being Filed in Killing of Sheriff “Big John” Williams

by Alabama News Network Staff

A death lawsuit is being filed in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams. Strickland & Kendall, LLC has announced it is representing Joann Williams, the sheriff’s wife, and his estate.

Attorney Michael Strickland tells Alabama News Network that this suit is being filed in order to seek death benefits for the family.

Williams was shot and killed outside the QV gas station in Hayneville Saturday night. William Chase Johnson, 18, is being held without bond in the sheriff’s death.

According to a statement from the law firm, A wrongful death lawsuit against several individuals involved in the shooting as well as against those who provided the murder weapon will be filed within a few days.

The law firm says that night, Williams was contacted on his cell phone by the owner of the gas station.

Witnesses say Sheriff Williams was telling Johnson to turn down his radio when he was fatally shot. Johnson is the son of a deputy in Montgomery County. He turned himself in after a three-hour manhunt.

The funeral for Sheriff Williams will be Monday at Garrett Coliseum. Thousands are expected. Visitation starts at 8 that morning, with the funeral beginning at 11. Alabama News Network will have Live coverage.