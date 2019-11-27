Lowndes County Teenager Charged in Dallas County Murder
A Lowndes County teenager has been arrested in a Dallas County murder investigation.
Authorities say 17-year-old Andre Bennett, Jr. is charged with capital murder in the death of 30-year-old Danathian Crum.
Crum was shot and killed at a house in the 700 block of Avenue A in Pine Glen Estates last month. Bennett is the second person arrested and charged in connection with the case.
Another teenager, 17-year-old Justin Manzie of Selma, is also charged with capital murder in the case, according to investigators.
Bennett is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.