Marengo County Pastor Sentenced for Sex Abuse of Underage Church Member

by George McDonald

A Marengo County church pastor who pleaded guilty to sex abuse involving an underage church member has now been sentenced.

Authorities say Gregory Lucy has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

They say Lucy was the pastor of El Shaddai A-O-H Church in Dixons Mill.

Lucy had been arrested on five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and attempted rape in 2016. Authorities say the charges involved underage church members.

Lucy pleaded guilty to one count of first degree sexual abuse last month.