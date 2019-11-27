Morning Rain and Storms; Very Nice Thanksgiving Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

MORNING RAIN AND STORMS: While there may be a few strong storms possible early today, the better dynamics have remained well west and north of Alabama, and with little surface instability, we are just seeing rain and storms across South/Central Alabama. Rain amounts of around 1/2 inch are likely, and the rain and storms should exit the state fairly quickly today. By this afternoon, we will have improving weather with a clearing sky and cooler temps as temperatures will likely fall through the 60s this afternoon.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Great weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday as the weather will remain dry both days. The days will feature more sun than clouds with lows both Thanksgiving and Black Friday mornings down in the 40s, while high around 65° is expected on Turkey Day with highs closer to 70° Friday.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: The second major storm system of the week will bring rain and storms back to Alabama over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be around 75° and clouds will be increasing through the day Saturday with showers and storms likely late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This will be another system will very impressive dynamic support, and for now instability values will be marginal, so some strong storms are likely and perhaps a few severe storms as we head through the weekend. Of course we will have a better understanding of the specific threats as we get closer to the weekend and the forecast will need to be adjusted later. As the rain and storms push out of the area early Sunday, much colder and drier air returns to Alabama as highs Sunday should fall from the 60s into the 50s.

IRON BOWL FORECAST: For that 2:30PM kickoff Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, the game should be dry with increasing clouds and very mild temperatures in the lower 70s, falling into the upper 60s by the 4th quarter. For now, we still believe the rain arrives after the game is over, but, of course, the game is still several days away and things could change. We will keep you posted.

ROLLING INTO DECEMBER: Dry and cooler weather continues through the middle part of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows down in the 30s. Towards the end of the week, rain looks to return with the next front.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is quiet and 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season will come to an end this Saturday, November 30th.

Have a Wonderful Wednesday and Happy Thanksgiving!!!

Safe travels,

Ryan