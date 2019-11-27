Rain Ends With A Clearing Sky Wednesday; Pleasant For Thanksgiving

by Ben Lang

It was an active start to the morning weather-wise, with a line of showers and embedded storms marching west to east through the area. One rotating shower led to a tornado warning for eastern Pike county around 9AM. Damage to mobile homes was reported in the brundidge area around 9AM. A tornado hasn’t been confirmed yet, but could be later this afternoon.

In the meantime, the last of the showers are now exiting southeast Alabama. Also, the sky is clearing west to east, and that trend continues this afternoon. A cold front currently sweeping through the area brings cooler temperatures tonight. Until then, we could spend much of Wednesday afternoon in the 70s. Temperatures begin to drop this evening, with upper 50s at 7PM falling into the low 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the low 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Thanksgiving looks nice across central and south Alabama with highs in the mid 60s and a mostly sunny sky. Lows temperatures fall into the low 40s Thursday night, so it’ll be chilly for early Black Friday shopping. Friday afternoon’s high temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures continue an upward trend Saturday. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s. Most of the day is dry, but a storm system approaches the area late Saturday night. Looks like the bulk of the rain and storms occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. Strong to severe storms are possible with this system, so we’ll keep an eye on them. However, details and certainty are very small this far out. A cold front sweeps through the area Sunday, ending rain west to east. We could see a return to sunshine Sunday afternoon. Highs reach the 60s, but Sunday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Next week looks dry and mostly sunny through Wednesday. However, current indications are that it’s going to be much cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. Lows fall into the 30s Monday and Tuesday night. Temperatures could return to the 60s next Wednesday afternoon.