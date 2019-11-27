Sunny But Cooler Thanksgiving Day

by Shane Butler

A cold front moves east of us allowing high pressure to take over once again. Temps will run a bit cooler behind the front. Morning lows drop into the lower 40s and daytime highs only manage mid to upper 60s Thursday. We expect sunny and dry conditions to stick around through Friday. Temps warm up with highs in the lower 70s by Friday afternoon. Warmer temps linger into Saturday as temps reach the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Another cold front heads into the area Saturday night into Sunday. Rain and storms are likely and some storms could be strong maybe severe. The front moves east and high pressure build back over the deep south. Skies will be clear but the air mass will be much colder. High temps will only climb into the mid to upper 50s and lows fall into the mid 30s early next week.