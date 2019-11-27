Troy Police Make Capital Murder Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say they’ve arrested a suspect in the death of Willie Charles Scott.

Police say 24-year-old Shane Shemar Dunlap of Jasper has been charged with capital murder. Police say he was taken into custody in Jasper by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Scott, 58, of Troy was found dead in his home on U.S. Highway 231 on Nov. 20. Police say his car was missing. The car has since been recovered with the help of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have not yet said what caused Scott’s death.

Dunlap will be held in the Pike County Jail.