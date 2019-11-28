Nice Warm Up Before Weekend Storms

by Shane Butler

High pressure to our south is helping to keep our weather mild through Saturday afternoon. We expect mostly sunny and dry conditions to stick around through Friday and Saturday. Temps warm up with highs in the lower 70s by Friday afternoon. Warmer temps linger into Saturday as temps reach the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Weather conditions for the Iron Bowl are looking very mild. Partly sunny with temps around 70 degrees for the 2:30 kickoff. Another cold front heads into the area Saturday night into Sunday. Rain and storms are likely and some storms could be strong maybe severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and a brief tornado. A cold front moves through and sweeps the rain out and allows high pressure to build back over the deep south. Skies will be clear but the air mass will be much colder. High temps will only climb into the mid to upper 50s and lows fall into the mid 30s early next week.