Thousands Attend Annual ASU Turkey Day Classic Parade

by George McDonald

Thousands of people kicked off their Thanksgiving holiday festivities in beautiful downtown Montgomery Thursday morning.

They were were out taking part in all of the excitement — at the annual ASU Turkey Day Classic Parade.

People lined the streets of the Capital City — to witness the pageantry — of the annual ASU — Turkey Day Classic parade.

The parade route started out at the Alabama State Capitol building — and ran down Dexter Avenue.

The parade line-up — featured all kinds of flashy cars — and tricked out rides.

There were decorative floats — and marching bands.

“It’s part of our tradition for the past 20 years since we moved here,” said Avery Brown. “We always look forward to the parade. We look forward to the tail-gating and of course, the big game.”

The 96th Turkey Day Classic football game kicked off after the parade.

Alabama State took on the Prairie View A&M Panthers — at ASU Stadium.