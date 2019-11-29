Alabama News Network Special: Reed Makes History

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has produced a special on the historic election of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. This year, he became the city’s first black mayor in Montgomery’s 200-year history.

While he’s a new face in the mayor’s office, Reed was born and raised in Montgomery. He was born at St. Margaret’s Hospital and attended Forest Avenue Elementary School, Vaughn Road Elementary School, Cloverdale Junior High and Jefferson Davis High School. He was Montgomery County Probate Judge before being elected mayor after Mayor Todd Strange decided not to seek re-election after 10 years in office.

Here are the segments of our news special:

Segment 1: Reed speaking as a candidate, victory on election night and prayers for him from members of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church:

Segment 2: Reed sits down for a one-on-one interview with Alabama News Network anchor Darryl Hood on the night after the election:

Segment 3: Reed’s swearing-in ceremony draws people from across the country:

Segment 4: Reed’s citizen reception at City Hall and inaugural gala:

Segment 5: Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers talks about the issues that might be on Reed’s agenda: