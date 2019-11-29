Dry And Mild Black Friday; Storms Late Saturday Night

by Ben Lang

The sunny, dry, and mild weather from Thanksgiving rolls on Friday. However, it’s a chilly start to black Friday, with temperatures in the 40s area-wide just prior to sunrise. Abundant sunshine this morning quickly warms temperatures today. Expect highs in the low 70s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. The area stays dry tonight under a partly cloudy sky, and temperatures only fall to around 50°.

Most of Saturday also looks dry. Expect a very warm day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It also looks like we’ll see plenty of sun, with a partly cloudy sky. That bodes well for the Iron Bowl Saturday afternoon, where temperatures could be in the 70s most of the game. A storm system approaches the area late Saturday night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. A general time-frame for strong to severe storms would be as early as 6PM in far west Alabama, ending in far east Alabama by 6AM Sunday morning. The main threats are gusty straight-line winds and perhaps a brief, isolated tornado. However, the overall threat is low with just a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather in place for far western Alabama.

Saturday night lows only fall to around 60°, and Sunday afternoon highs recover into the mid and upper 60s. The showers and storms clear the area by the afternoon as the cold front sweeps through the area. The colder air doesn’t really arrive until Sunday night, with lows fall to near 40° by early Monday morning.

Much of next week looks dry, although cooler. Highs only reach the 50s Monday and Tuesday, with lows falling into the 30s. Both days look sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures should reach the low 60s next Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of rain is possible next Friday.