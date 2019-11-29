Rain/Storms Then Turning Colder

by Shane Butler

A strong storm system over the western US is moving eastward and will have an impact on our weather this weekend. We get very mild and warm conditions ahead of the disturbance Saturday. Mostly sunny skies and southerly breezes will allow temps to reach mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. It continues to look very mild for the Iron Bowl. Mostly sunny skies along with lower 70s around the 2:30 kickoff in Auburn. A frontal boundary approaches the state late Saturday night and we expect rain and storms to move through the region. Some of the storms could be strong to severe during the overnight hours. The main threats will be damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado. Rainfall amounts look light with most spots receiving a .25″ or less. The rain and storms depart early Sunday and the skies begin clearing from west to east Sunday afternoon. Much colder air will be spilling into the deep south behind this system. High temps will only manage mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s early next week. It’s a brief cold snap as temps recover into the mid to upper 60s for highs by midweek. Our next rain maker moves into the area around Friday.