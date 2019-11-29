Stores in Selma Gear Up for Small Business Saturday

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

As the holiday shopping season kicks-off — retailers in Selma are gearing up for Small Business Saturday — and urging the community — to shop local — first.

Stores in Selma are pulling out all the stops — to try and attract holiday shoppers.

But while Black Friday and Cyber Monday — get much of the hype — this time of year — Chamber of Commerce officials say Small Business Saturday — is just as important.

Small Business Saturday is a coordinated effort to encourage people — to support local small businesses in their community.

“Because for every dollar that you spend locally .67 cents stays in your community,” said Chamber Executive Director Sheryl Smedley.

“So, that means .67 cents is going towards better infrastructure, education and much, much more.”

State labor officials say small businesses are responsible for nearly half of the private sector jobs in Alabama.