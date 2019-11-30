Fans React To Auburn’s Iron Bowl Victory

by Justin Walker

The Auburn Tigers pull off an upset, defeating the Alabama Crimson tide in the 2019 Iron Bowl. Fans across the River Region gathered around their televisions to watch the game unfold.

Dozens of Tiger and Tide fans packed inside Walk On’s Bistreaux and Bar in Montgomery to cheer on their teams.

“It was pretty much even: Auburn, Alabama fans. It was a great atmosphere. We just had a lot of penalties on our part, which killed us,” one Alabama fan told Alabama News Network.

“It was one of the greatest game day atmospheres I’ve ever been around,” Auburn fan Clay Stratton said.

The Tigers pulled out an intense game in Jordan-Hare Stadium, holding on for a 48 to 45 victory over their rivals. Alabama’s loss likely knocking the team out of the College Football Playoff Picture.

“I’m feeling disappointed, but overall I will say I enjoyed the rivalry of this game,” Alabama fan Jeffrey Ficquett said.

The game was on every television inside the sports bar. The sounds got louder with every play.

“I think Bo Nix is going to be a super star for Auburn. If not for some close losses earlier this season, they would have been contenders for the College Football Playoff. But with this defense, and Nix emerging as a superstar, they’re going to be contenders in the very near future,” Auburn fan Jacob Munoz said.

The Auburn Tigers improve to 9 and 3 on the season, while the Tide falls to a 10 and 2 record.