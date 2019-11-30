Iron Bowl Fans Ready for Kickoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 2019 Iron Bowl has fans of both Alabama and Auburn excited and a little nervous. But they have packed the Plains around Jordan-Hare Stadium as they await kickoff.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) will be playing without injured star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and will be starting with backup QB Mac Jones. Bama is #5 in the college football playoff rankings. If they don’t beat Auburn, their hopes of getting into the four-team playoffs will likely be over. Even with a win, the Tide needs help.

That’s motivation for Auburn, which would like to spoil Alabama’s chances of winning another National Championship. The Tigers are 8-3, which is disappointing to many Auburn fans, But a victory over their arch rival on their home field would be a great way for their fans to end the regular season.

Neither team will be representing the West in this year’s SEC Championship Game. LSU, which beat both Alabama and Auburn, will be the SEC West team that will face Georgia of the East. But both UA and AU have bragging rights and a bowl bid on the line when the teams take the field at 2:30PM Saturday.

Watch CBS 8 for our Iron Bowl Live sports special Saturday from Noon-1PM. CBS 8 is also the only place you can see the game.