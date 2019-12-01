Church Service Brings Religions Together to Honor Rosa Parks

by Justin Walker

Sunday, December 1st marks 64 years since Rosa Parks’ arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Events celebrating her legacy continued Sunday night with a church service in Montgomery. The service was held at what Park’s home church: St. Paul AME Church.

The service brought people of different religions, backgrounds, and races together with the message of unity.

Different pastors and rabbis read from the Bible’s new testament, Torah, and Quran.

The service also included songs from the Carver High School choir and other worship bands.

The guest speaker was Bishop Ashti Mckenzie. She was the first elected female bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

“Rosa Parks, she maintained her dignity and integrity at a very harsh period of time. So she becomes a role model for us, that women’s work includes social justice, includes civil rights for all people, includes helping to make impact in a community from wherever you are. Whether that impact comes from the kitchen, from the family room, from the board room, from the classroom,” McKenzie said.

Festivities honoring Rosa Parks continue Monday.

Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum will have activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is also free during normal hours.

Alabama State University will host an event at First Baptist Church in downtown Montgomery. That event begins at 6 p.m.