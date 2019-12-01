Cold Air Arrives Tonight; Mostly Sunny, Cool, And Breezy Monday

by Ben Lang

A cold front finished pushing through the area around sunrise this morning, but temperatures still warmed up quite a bit this afternoon. Afternoon highs rebounded into the upper 60s to low 70s under a sunny sky. However, it was a bit breezy, with a westerly wind of 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Winds remain between 10 and 15 mph overnight, as cold air spills into the southern half of Alabama behind a secondary cold front. Overnight lows fall into the low and mid 30s, with wind chills near 30° around sunrise Monday.

This week begins noticeably cooler. Highs on Monday only reach the upper 40s to low 50s despite a mostly sunny sky. Winds remain out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, resulting in wind chills in the low to mid 40s throughout the day. Monday night’s lows likely fall below freezing area-wide, falling into the upper 20s to low 30s. Tuesday only looks a touch warmer, with highs in the low to mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday night lows fall into the mid 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday feature milder temperatures and a continuation of dry weather. Highs reach the 60s each day, with a mostly sunny sky Wednesday and a partly cloudy sky Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday night’s low temperatures only fall into the mid 40s. Another round of rain looks likely on Friday. Showers could linger into Saturday and Sunday, but much less widespread than Friday. The Friday through Sunday stretch looks cool with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures could trend up early next week in advance of another system. That could lead to another good chance for rain next Monday, but details/certainty are very limited this far out.