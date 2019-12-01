Pat Sullivan, former Auburn Heisman winner, has died

by Darrell Puckett

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — According to reports from 247sports.com, former Auburn Heisman winning quarterback Pat Sullivan has passed away at the age of 69.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2003 and fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments.

Sullivan played for Auburn from 1968 – 1971 and won the school’s first Heisman trophy in ’71. In 1970, he would also break the school and NCAA’s passing record with 2,856 yards, while also setting another NCAA record for yards per play at 8.57.

In 1972, Sullivan would be selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 40th overall selection in the second round of the NFL Draft. Sullivan would only play a collective 30 professional games with Atlanta and Washington from 1972- 1976.

As a coach, Sullivan began his career first with Auburn as quarterbacks coach from 1986 – 1991, then at Texas Christian University for five seasons following as head coach. His next two spots after TCU would begin with accepting the offensive coordinator position at the University of Alabama Birmingham from 1999 – 2006 before finishing off his coaching career as head coach at Samford from 2007 – 2014.