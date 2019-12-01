State Christmas Tree Coming to Alabama Capitol

by Alabama News Network Staff

The state Christmas tree graces the front entrance to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012. The current capitol building once served as the Confederate Capitol while Montgomery served as the first political capital of the Confederate States of America in 1861, before being moved to Richmond, Virginia. Meeting in the Senate Chamber, the Provisional Constitution of the Confederate States was drawn up by the Montgomery Convention on February 4, 1861. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The state Christmas tree is coming to the Alabama Capitol.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree is arriving at about noon Monday. A lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the public is invited.

This year’s Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall (11-meter) Eastern Red Cedar grown in Bullock County. It was donated by Ray Allen’s farm of Fitzpatrick.

The tree will be displayed on the front steps of the state Capitol. Decorations will include ornaments commemorating Alabama’s bicentennial.

12/1/2019 12:56:48 PM (GMT -6:00)